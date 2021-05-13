Joel E. Adelman, beloved husband of Diane (nee Cohen). Loving father of Beth (Paul) Winkeler, Harlin (Laura) Adelman and Ellen (Andrew) Stein. Devoted grandfather of Sophia (Daniel) Oppenheim, Julia (Koty) McAllister, Madeline Adelman, Annie Adelman, Olivia Adelman, Ethan Stein and Caitlin Stein. Great-grandfather of Arlo. Dear brother of Marian "Babe" (Richard, deceased) Tolin.
Private family services will be held May 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 11 a.m. May 16 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Joel E. Adelman, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, visitation at the residence will be limited to immediate family. Friends who wish may contribute to the Ohio Northern University, School of Pharmacy, Rabbi S. Roland's Discretionary Fund c/o Congregation Shaarey Tikvah or InMotion.