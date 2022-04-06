Bruce S Adelstein, 68, of Cleveland, beloved husband of 46 years of Cindy (nee Pickell); devoted father of Adam (Kimberly), Chad (Danielle) and Kyle (Elizabeth) Adelstein; loving grandfather of Todd and Joseph Adelstein; cherished son of Harvey and Natalie (deceased) Adelstein; dear brother of the late Deborah (Duncan) Macpherson and Shelley Posen; adored uncle of Marc Posen, Ryan (Julie) Posen and TJ (Brandy) Macpherson; great-uncle of Josh and Lauren Posen and Graham Macpherson; treasured son-in-law of Harold and Gilda Pickell (deceased); brother-in-law of Frank Pickell and John Pickell (deceased).
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. April 11 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights. To view the service starting April 12, please go to YouTube and search “Bruce Adelstein Funeral Service.”
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 5 p.m. April 11 at the Acacia Apartments (Social Room), 2202 Acacia Park Drive, Bldg. 2, in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkcmc.com for the Adelstein family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.