Adler, Richard

Richard H. Adler, 81, peacefully left this earth on May 12, 2023, while surrounded by family. He lived most of his life in Cleveland.
After his retirement to Sebastopol, Calif., he volunteered for SCORE where he loved using his experience as an attorney, commercial real estate broker and restaurant franchisee to mentor aspiring business owners.
He treasured his relationships – from those with grade-school classmates to those with the new, dear friends he made in California. He traveled widely with family and played the great golf courses in the United States, Scotland and Ireland with friends.
Even more than golf and friends, Richard loved his family and doted on his grandchildren who fondly called him “Big Guy.” They, and the many people who love him, will miss his warmth, compassion, wit and zest for life.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Heidi Adler (Brian Callahan), of Windsor, Calif., Aaron Herskowitz, of El Cerrito, Calif., and Kim Adler (Mathew Hall); his grandchildren, Zach and Sam Hall of Solon; his brother, Kenneth Adler of Toledo; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Adler (Donald) of Doylestown, Pa.
To make a donation in honor of Richard, please visit Compassion Without Borders (cwob.org/donate.html). Your contribution will save precious lives and will reflect the spirit of compassion that Richard showed to all creatures throughout his life.