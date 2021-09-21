Irene Adler Wynbrandt (nee Kirsch), age 90, a Holocaust Survivor, passed away Sept. 19, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Endre Adler and the late Abe Wynbrandt. Irene was born in Tiszabud, Hungary. Devoted mother of Eva (Ron) Fisher, Gabor (Nicki) Adler and Harry (Debbie) Adler. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy Zukerman, Alisha (Jerry) Blugrind, Jessica (Jeff) Ganzer, Abby (Brian) Mandel, Andrew Adler, Mellissa Adler and Ryan Adler. Great-grandmother of Hannah Blugrind , Aiden Blugrind, Sydney Ganzer, Logan Mandel and Jacob Mandel. Adored daughter of the late Shlomo and Rivkah (nee Tischler) Kirsch, who perished in the Holocaust. Dear sister of the late Shimon Kirsch, and brothers, Mordechai and Shmuel Kirsch who perished in the Holocaust.
Irene, or Bubbe as she was known to the family, loved being with her family. Most vacations were spent visiting relatives who lived out of town. Her hobbies included cross-stitching large Judaic scenes, knitting, gardening and playing rummy. She was a wonderful baker, and an excellent cook.
Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Masks and vaccinations are requested. If you would like Zoom information, please contact Gabe Adler.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view the service beginning Friday afternoon on YouTube (enter under search, Irene Adler Wynbrandt Funeral Service).
Shiva will be held following the holidays from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 at 24950 Hilltop Drive in Beachwood. Shiva at 1105 N.E. 177th Terrace in North Miami Beach, Fla., times to be announced.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation or the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.