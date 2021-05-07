Harold Agrast, beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Kancelbaum). Loving father of Mark (David Hollis) Agrast and Robert (Brenna) Agrast. Devoted grandfather of Rebecca (Michael) Marcotte and Aaron (Nichole) Agrast. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Olivia and Kyla. Cherished son of the late Ida and Max Agrast. Dear brother of the late Julius and Michael.
Private graveside services will be held May 10 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends are invited to view the service beginning May 11 by going to YouTube, enter Harold Agrast Funeral Service.