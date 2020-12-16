Evelyn R. Aguilar (nee Weider), 74, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, in Arvada, Colo. Born in Germany on Dec. 13, 1946, to Ben and Bertha Weider (nee Yagour), her family moved to Cleveland in 1948. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and went on to pursue a career in sales.
Evelyn loved the sun and spending time with her friends. She was a magnificent woman and was described as a people person. She loved her friends and they loved her. She also loved her dog, Lexie. Evelyn loved her children, Jason and Stacie, deeply and with all she could. A hard working woman, Evelyn worked hard to provide for her children.
She enjoyed traveling, dining out, going to the movies and talking on the phone with her friends. Her pride and joy became watching her children grow into adults and giving her six grandchildren. She once was a professional ballroom dancer in her young adult years and competed for fun. She lived a life chasing her passions and always put her all into anything and everything she started.
Never a quitter and always strong willed, Evelyn was a phenomenal sales woman in a man’s world. Her 5’2” self was not intimidated by the men she competed with. She proved herself daily. She did eventually make it back to where she had wanted to be for so long. She will be remembered as one of the strongest single mothers her friends and family knew.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Jason (Elise) Aguilar and Stacie Aguilar (formerly Stacie Blatnick); grandchildren, Julia Blatnick, Chana Aguilar, Talon Blatnick, Dovid Aguilar, Kayla Aguilar and Uzi Aguilar; sister, Eileen Weider; niece, Rachael (Jeremy) Voss (nee Gralnick); and nephew and niece-in-law, Scott and Erica Gralnick. She was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Bertha; and sister, Ivy Gralnick.
Services were held Dec. 16 at Golden Hill Cemetery in Denver.