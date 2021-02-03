Robert M. Alfred, loving husband of the late Susanne F. “Sue” Bailys, died Feb. 1, 2021, in Beachwood.
Alfred was predeceased by his parents, Janet Brenner Alfred and George Alfred. He is deeply loved, cherished and survived by daughters, Kate (Adam) Lauzar of San Mateo, Calif., and Dr. Amy Alfred (Larry Hershman) of Penn Valley, Pa.; brother, Stephen Alfred of Hilton Head, S.C.; and grandchildren, Rachel and Jacob Lauzar, Victoria, Sarah and Zachary Alfred-Levow. He is lovingly remembered by family members, David (Gayle), Freddy (Allison) and Gregory Bailys of Jacksonville, FL.
Private family graveside burial will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at Hillcrest Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19. To view the service Friday afternoon, please go to YouTube and search “Robert Alfred Funeral Service.”
Please consider a contribution in memory of Robert Alfred to give.ccf.org/RobertAlfredCardiology or send to: Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.