Donald R. Allen, 91, U.S. Army infantry veteran, devoted husband for almost 70 years of Ellen F. Allen (nee Follman); loving father of Sally Spring Allen (Jeffrey Euscher); caring son of the late Edward B. and Sarah Allen.
His earliest accomplishment was that of Eagle Scout. He went on to be an “Ad Biggie,” a successful entrepreneur in mergers and acquisitions and a literary agent.
Donald would like you to honor his life tonight with your favorite libation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU (aclu.org) or a charity of your choice.
A private funeral service will be held.
