Meir Aloni, 89, of Rehovot, Israel, passed away on Feb. 14, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Prior to retirement, Meir was general manager of Barclay’s Discount Bank, Jerusalem.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Margolit (nee Cherizli), and his four children: Nurit (Dr. Robert Barnard), Rachel Tal, Sara (Gadi Harari) and Shimon (Abby, nee Ross).
Meir is also survived by his 18 grandchildren, five of whom live in Northeast Ohio: Karen Barnard, Laura Barnard, Rebecca Barnard, Haim Aloni and Ruth Aloni.
Both funeral services and sitting shiva are taking place in Rehovot, Israel.