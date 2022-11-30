Marilyn Ruth Alpern, 92, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022.
Marilyn was married to Robert L. Alpern for over 70 years until his passing earlier this year. Marilyn and Louis raised their children, Jeff (Michelle) Alpern, Barry (Tracy) Alpern, and Susan Alpern (Will McNabb) in Cleveland.
Marilyn was a devoted grandmother to Jordan (Shanee), Noah, Benjamin, Amanda (Mark), Leah (John) and Joseph. She was also a great-grandmother of four.
Graveside services were held Nov. 20 at Chesterland Memorial Park (B’nai Jeshurun Congregation section).
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.