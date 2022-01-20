Robert L. Alpern, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Schwartz). Loving father of Jeff (Michelle) Alpern, Barry (Tracy) Alpern and Susan (Will McNabb) Alpern. Devoted grandfather of Jordan (Shanee) Noah, Benjamin, Amanda (Mark), Leah (John) and Joseph, and great-grandfather of four.
Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Chesterland Memorial Park (B'nai Jeshurun Congregation section). Please contact the congregation regarding shiva.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Robert Alpern Garden c/o Jewish National Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.