Liza Alpert (nee Blecher), a Holocaust survivor, 95. Beloved wife of the late Leon. Loving mother of Eva (Michael) Polien and Rita (Jerry) Riggle. Devoted grandmother of Nina (Jeffrey) Light, Brandon (Rena) Polien, Mark Riggle and Holly (Marco) Sapone. Great-grandmother of Simone, Sarah, Miriam, Leah, Alex, Owen, Joshua, Rachel, Ethan and Aaron. Dear sister of the late Meyer Blecher and two other brothers who perished in the Holocaust. Private graveside services were held Aug. 4 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 situation, family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation, 3681 Green Road, No. 306, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Service may be viewed beginning on Wednesday on YouTube by searching “Liza Alpert Funeral.”