Marion Constance Ambus (nee Metzger) died on April 24, 2023, in Naples, Fla.
A private graveside service was held at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Marion was born on July 19, 1931, in Toledo, the daughter of Siegfried Metzger and Lina Herz Metzger. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Joseph K. Ambus; her daughter, Ellen Ambus (Michael) Feuer; and her son, Steven M. Ambus.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Marion’s devoted care givers.
Contributions in Marion’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice.
