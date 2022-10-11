Moris Amon, beloved husband of Terry (nee Perahya), passed away Oct. 10, 2022.
Loving father of Avi Amon (Molly Theobald), Jeremy Amon (Rickie Golden) and Sabrina Amon (Ryan Konjevich). Devoted grandfather of Noa and Vivian. Cherished son of Edda and the late Emilio Amon. Dear brother of Victor (Ronit) Amon and Deniz (Michael) Horada.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Oct. 13 on YouTube by searching "Moris Amon Funeral Service".
Friends who wish may contribute to B'nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Suburban Symphony Orchestra.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.