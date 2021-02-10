Miriam Amster, beloved mother of Betsy (Barry Glassner) and Debra (Dave Rafferty); grammy of Ben and Leah Rafferty; wife of Allan Amster (deceased).
Mim went to college for the first time as an adult, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude from John Carroll University and a master’s degree from Cleveland State University, and went on to teach English composition for many years at Cuyahoga Community College. She had a secretarial business that afforded her many opportunities, such as the chance to travel to Israel.
After her husband’s death, she pulled up stakes and moved to St. Paul, Minn., to be closer to family. She lived happily in senior living, studied Torah at Mt. Zion Temple and made new friends.
We will miss her sense of humor, her Yiddish bons mots and her big personality.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) Foundation, 700 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115, or online at tri-c.edu/donate.