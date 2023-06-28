Ela Amsterdam (nee Leniower), a Holocaust survivor, passed away June 27, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Dr. Lawrence (Naomi) Amsterdam, Dr. Giselle (Steven) Lander and Marilyn (Ken, deceased) Dachner. Dear mother-in-law of the late Judy Amsterdam. Devoted grandmother of Alisa (Glenn) Tolchin, Rachel (Josh) Nadel, Julia (Joe) Sterne, Dayna (Ryan) Goldstein, Dr. Bradley Lander (Dr. Melissa Lumish), Erica (David) Daniel and Hyla Lander (Jake Singer). Great-grandmother of Jolie, Chloe, Juliet, Ruby, Cooper, Hannah, Mason, Jackson and Sammy. Dear sister of the late Frieda Pollman and Anna Mondschein. Cherished aunt.
Graveside services will be held at noon June 29 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Family will receive friends until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. June 29, and from noon to 4 p.m. June 30 at the Sherri Park Apartments, 2201 Acacia Park Drive, South Bldg., in Lyndhurst. The family will then receive friends from noon to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 2 and July 3 at the residence of M. Dachner at 5055 Crofton Road in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.