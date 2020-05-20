Paul Angart, 68 of University Heights, passed away May 5, 2020.
Born Jan. 10, 1952, in Cleveland to Anne and Simon Angart, Paul graduated from Beachwood High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and a Master of Science degree from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. A member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Paul worked as an accountant.
He loved electric trains, landscaping, sports and antique cars.
Linda Angart, Paul’s twin sister, put it this way: “Paul, my beloved twin brother, was always there for me. We had and still have this special twin relationship. For everything that I needed help with, he was “Johnny on the Spot.” He was an avid athlete and was highly admired by his peers. Owning a 1986 Camaro, he had a great passion for classic cars. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. May his name be for a blessing.”
Paul is survived by sisters, Linda Angart of Mayfield Heights and Sherry (Richard) Goldstein of Rochester, N.Y; his nephews Jonathan (Kate) Goldstein of Rochester and Joshua (Liba) Goldstein of Fort Collins, Colo.; and six great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Anne and Simon.
Services were held May 7 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Paul can be made to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or a charity of your choice.