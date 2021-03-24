Birdie Appelson (nee Schauben), 91, of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away March 15, 2021.
Birdie Appelson was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and especially her twin brother, Stanley Schauben of Boynton Beach, Fla., who spoke with her everyday. She also leaves behind many brothers and sisters in laws, nieces and nephews who all stayed in touch with their Aunt Birdie.
She is survived by daughter, Dr. Ellen Rosenblatt; twin brother, Stanley; grandchildren, Alexis and Nicholas Rosenblatt; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia and Gwendolyn Rosenblatt; son-in-law, Jim Rosenblatt; and daughter-in-law, Kim Rosenblatt. She was predeceased by her parents, Alex and Minnie Schauben; husband, Lester Appelson; and son, Arnold Appelson.
Funeral services were held March 25 at New Montefiore Cemetery in Fairlawn, N.Y.