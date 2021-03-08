Hinda Tema Apple (nee Podersky), beloved wife of the late Irwin J. Apple. Loving mother of Michael Apple. Devoted grandmother of Joshua, Tyler and Danielle. Dear sister of Sheldon Podersky and the late Florence Munitz. Cherished daughter in law of Monique (Dr. Wayne) Kawalek.
Private family graveside services will be March 10 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends are invited to view the service beginning March 11 on YouTube, enter Hinda T. Apple Funeral Service.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel's Hunger Fund, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.