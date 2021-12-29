Janice Belle Apple (nee Schwalb), beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Marc (Susannah) Apple, Debbie (Steve) Apple Presser and Jay (Susanne) Apple. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Jeremy, Ashley (Matt) Burns, Peter, Madison, Margeaux, Arleigh (Alex) Purtell, Brynne (Nick) Funderburg and Merrick. Devoted sister of the late David Schwalb.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of Janice's life in the spring.
Contributions are suggested to the Robert F. Apple Education Foundation, 1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 1300, Cleveland, OH 44115.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.