Ruth E. Arenswald (nee Goldfarb), 102 (almost), beloved wife of the late Gerald Arenswald; devoted mother of Maxine Leikin (Bob Turoff) and Dr. Jeffrey Arenswald (deceased); cherished grandmother of Tamra (Stewart) Ackerman; cherished great grandmother of Gershon (Malya), Moshe, Shmuel and Asher Ackerman; loving great-great grandmother of Avigayil; dear sister of the following deceased: Bernard and Howard Goldfarb.
Private family services were held at Hillcrest Cemetery. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the charity of choice. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.