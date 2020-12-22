Jean Arian, 88, of Lyndhurst, passed away Dec. 20, 2020.
Born April 21, 1932, in Cleveland, Jean graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with those she loved.
Jean is survived by her children, Ken Wolf and Dori Wilson (daughter-in-law) of Cleveland, and Cindy (Louis) Prekop of Hilton Head, S.C.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was married to Leon Wolf for 13 years and Sanford Arian for 44 years.
A memorial will be held at a later date.