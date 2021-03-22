Doris Jean Arnovitz (nee Queen), beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Mary Jean (Phil) Crites, Sharon (Bill) Allman, Michael (Denyse) Arnovitz and the late Sandra Arnovitz. Cherished grandmother of Willie (Tia) Dowell, Stephanie (Keith) Bennett, Joe (Tara) Merrifield, Zabrina Arnovitz and Jessica Arnovitz. Great-grandmother of Zackery (Erica) Bennett, Quayla (T.J.) Bennett, Skyler (Rebecca) Dowell, Mercedes (Nevil) Barr and Kaleb Beckner. Great-great grandmother of seven. Loving sister of Edwin Queen and Eva Kathryn Howes (both deceased). Sister-in-law of Hilda Blatt (deceased).
Services at 11 a.m. March 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Due to COVID-19, family requests no visitation at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.