Miriam “Mimi” Arnstine (nee Brooker), age 86 (born March 10, 1935), beloved wife of the late Roger Arnstine; devoted mother of Kim Arnstine (Andrew Stein) and Jonathan Arnstine; cherished grandmother of Amalya and Micah Stein.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by livestream.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Nature Center of Shaker Lakes or Jewish Family Service Association (JFSA).
