Renee Aronoff, longtime resident of Shaker Heights, died on Nov. 23, 2019, in Chelsea, Mich., at age 96.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1923, in Cleveland, the second daughter of Ida and David Lustig. Her father was a master carpenter responsible for much of the fine woodwork craftsmanship on display in the original Terminal Tower shops in downtown Cleveland. Her mom was a wonderful cook, especially admired for her delicious challahs, made every Thursday, rain or shine, and often shared with family and friends.
During the Depression, the family moved to a small farm in Geneva, Ohio, where they lived for five years. Eight-year-old Renee had an adventurous spirit and exploring the new rural environs was never dull. Returning to Cleveland as a young teenager, she was a member of the Cleveland Playhouse Curtain Pullers, a theater group for kids. She graduated from Glenville High School and studied design at Flora Stone Mather College (now part of Case Western Reserve University). She worked at the telephone company, at Sterling Linder Davis department store, and for the U.S. Army Map Service, where she was proud to work closely with U.S. Army personnel as a topographical draftswoman during World War II.
Following the war, Renee met and married Leonard Aronoff, a veteran and owner of Aronoff’s Clothing in downtown Cleveland. As an active volunteer at Mercer Elementary School, Renee wore many hats, including director of the annual Halloween Pied Piper Program, co-founder/director of the Mercer School Talent School, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and exercise instructor for moms.
It was during this period of her life that Renee co-founded a garden club and became very active in several others. She developed a keen interest in Japanese flower arranging and went on to receive numerous awards at the Cleveland Garden Center’s annual competitions. Renee became an interviewer for the U.S. Department of Commerce, a part-time position that she held for ten years. During this period she also enjoyed volunteering as a performer in the National Council of Jewish Women Entertainmobile. At the age of 50-plus, she became a Realtor and would go on to enjoy the challenges and rewards in real estate for the next thirty years.
Throughout her life, Renee was an active tennis player, bridge player, community volunteer and a terrific hostess. “If you were going to yell a cheer for Renee, it might be: Give me an R, give me an E, give me an N, give me a double EE, What have you got? ENERGY!” Renee was a small, gregarious package of enormous energy and enthusiasm.
In 2014, Renee suffered a stroke and moved to Michigan, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last five years. She greeted each day with a smile on her face. She lived the final chapter of her life with an elegant grace and dignity, liberally sprinkled with feistiness and good humor. We miss her.
Renee is survived by her daughter, Diane and her son-in-law, Stephen. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce; her husband, Leonard; and her sister, Ruth.
A private graveside memorial service has taken place at Mayfield Cemetery.