Yuriy Aronov, 84, passed away surrounded by his family on July 10, 2022.
Yuriy was born in Uzbekistan, son of Yochanan and Beruriah Aronov. He worked as management in the construction industry.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Mikhail (Nelya) Aronov; grandchildren, Touly, David, Avi and Rachael Aronov; and many other family members and close friends.
Services took place July 10 with Rabbi Zushe Greenberg officiating. Burial occurred July 11 in New York. The family will sit shiva July 12 through July 14 at their home, 32543 Haverhill Drive in Solon. Mincha and Maariv service will be held each day at 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.