Ann Arthur (nee Neville) passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, at age 91.
She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Arthur and the devoted mother of Amy (Eric) Fingerhut and Julie (Jon) Garcia. Ann is survived by four grandchildren, Isabella and Paloma Garcia and Sam and Charlie Fingerhut with whom she shared her adventurous spirit, love of travel, and quirky sense of humor. She was a lifelong educator and volunteer.
Memorial service and inurnment will take place at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington or A Breeze of Hope Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.