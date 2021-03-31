George Leslie (Les) Atkinson, born Jan. 22, 1942, passed March 18, 2021.
Beloved husband of Linda (nee Stein); loving father of David (Kristin) and Ian (Samantha); and loving grandfather of Molly, Colin, Allie and Tessa. Dear brother of Margaret (Mike) Edmondson-Jones (both deceased). He is mourned by his sisters-in-law, Wendy (Fred) Ordower and Sondra (Joe) Stein; nephews, Mark (Angela) and Simon (Kirsti), and Aaron and Elliot Ordower; nieces, Nicky (Tom) and Kate (Pete); and a devoted circle of friends and colleagues who learned to depend on Les for his intelligence, his unfailing humor and his unshakeable generosity of spirit. His death leaves a deep and unfillable chasm in the lives of all blessed to be part of his circle of love and kindness.
Born in Yorkshire, England, Les graduated from the University of Nottingham in 1963 with a degree in industrial economics. He moved to the United States in 1963 and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. He settled in Cleveland, where he met Linda, his wife of 52 years. He practiced as a certified public accountant, earning a CPA in 1976. Les worked for several corporations and accounting firms before establishing his own practice in the 1990s. His dedication to staying abreast of changes in the law, combined with his warmth and generosity brought him clients who stayed with him for decades. Welcomed into his home office, they became part of his extended family, caring and cared for, bringing treats for the family, including Peaches, as well as taxes to be filed.
In America, Les found his spiritual home in Reform Judaism. He and Linda were active members of Temple Emanu El, where Les was president of the congregation from 1986 to 1988. In 1998, Les was invited to bring his leadership skills and his commitment to the Reform Movement to the board of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ). For 22 years, he brought his love of Judaism, his insight and wisdom, as well as his practical skills as a CPA to the organization, serving in multiple capacities, and building lifelong friendships through his devotion to fellow trustees and Reform leaders across the country.
Les was a man of many talents and many loves: he loved to garden and could fix anything. He took great pleasure in keeping up their home of more than
40 years, and helping family and friends solve problems of all kinds. He loved the Cleveland Browns and was a season ticket holder, braving frigid temperatures to cheer on his team with his sons. Les and Linda loved music and theater and were dedicated supporters and season ticket holders of Playhouse Square and Blossom Music Center. They also loved to travel, returning frequently to England to visit family and old friends, driving cross country to spend holidays with David and Ian and their wonderful families, and adventuring farther afield on Windstar cruises, exploring new terrains and making new friends on the many trips they took around the globe.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be made to Temple Emanu El Phyllis Stein Freund College Connection Fund (teecleve.org); Temple Emanu El Manuel Freund & Isadore Stein Library Fund (teecleve.org); or The Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org).