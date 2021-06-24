Diane Axel, age 66, of Beachwood, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Diane was born Feb. 13, 1955 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of Michael Axel; devoted mother of Emily (Nathaniel) Hartman of Dublin, Ohio and Matthew Axel; loving grandmother of Juniper and Arlo Hartman; dear sister of Laurie (Stephen) Levin; cherished daughter of Dr. Louis Helfenbein and the late Geraldine Helfenbein.
Diane attended Collinwood High School and graduated from Brush High school in 1972 as her family moved to South Euclid. Diane founded “Living Thin,” one of the nation’s first psychological approaches to weight control and made numerous appearances on local TV and radio shows. She became a private therapist and school psychologist, retiring in 2020. Diane was an avid cyclist and shuffleboard, scrabble and Jeopardy enthusiast. Diane had a zest for life unparalleled.
Memorial services for Diane will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118 at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021.
To view this service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, navigate to view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1624565861121986.
Following services, the family will receive friends Sunday only at the Axel residence, 25019 Hazelmere Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Axel family.
Contributions in memory of Diane may be made to NCJW or the Ohio Democratic Party.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 216-932-7900.