She could light up any room with her smile and laughter. She radiated happiness. Susan was an incredible wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, nurse and cook. The qualities she instilled in her children and the love she had for them, her husband and her grandchildren are endless. Susan’s strength had no bounds and she fought until the end with a smile and humor that will never be forgotten. She will be missed by many but the impact she made will always be remembered.
Susan is survived by her adored and devoted husband, Philip; loving children, Emily (Josh) Conner and Eric (Elizabeth) Axelrod; cherished grandchildren, Cohen and Grady Conner; and dear siblings, Alan Long and Carol Long.
Services will be private.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at Lake Forest Country Club, 100 Lake Forest Drive in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the UH Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.