Stephanie Axner (nee Rabb), 83, died on Jan. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of Arthur; cherished mother of Marjorie Faas (Thomas), Michael Axner (Mindi) and James Axner (Karin); loving grandmother of Melanie and Laura Faas, Daniel and Matthew Axner and Sam and Emily Axner. Sister of David (Mary) Rabb and the late Helen Paige (deceased) and James Rabb (Phyllis).
Stephanie was a graduate of Old Trail School and Flora Stone Mather College. She was a lifelong member of Temple Israel of Akron and its Sisterhood, The Jewish Welfare Fund of Akron and chair of the Young Matron’s Division. She was a member of Hadassah women’s group in its support of the state of Israel. Stephanie was a member of the Women’s Board of Akron Children’s Hospital and was instrumental in helping to form the Ronald McDonald House in Akron, and a past member of the United Cerebral Palsy Board of Akron.
Funeral service will be held at Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive in Bath, at 1 p.m. Feb. 1. Vaccines, masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Temple Israel, Akron or to a charity of one’s choice.