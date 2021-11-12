Dede Axthelm (nee Siegel), beloved wife of Karl. Loving mother of Seth (Beth) Axthelm, Jaime Axthelm and Brent (Melanie) Axthelm. Devoted Nonny of Addison, Juliet and Cole. Dear sister of Marlene Norris and the late Bruce Siegel. Cherished daughter of the late Melvina and Sidney Siegel and aunt to many.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at the South Russell Cemetery. Anyone unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Dede Axthelm, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends on following services and interment until 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Homewood Suites, 25725 Central Pkwy. in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to triocleveland.org or lifebanc.org.
Anyone who wishes to view service after Nov. 15, go to YouTube (under search enter Dede Axthelm Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.