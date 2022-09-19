Jill Susanne Babbush of Cleveland unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 16. Jill was born Nov. 28, 1962, in Boston, Mass.
Beloved daughter of Charles and Sandra Babbush and loving sister of Jeffrey Babbush (Jodi Mack), Amy (Steven) Eisenberg, and David (Debbie) Babbush. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Max, Sam, Alex, Joey, Grace, Sydney E., A.J., Lexie and Sydney B.
She will always remain in our hearts.
Contributions in Jill’s memory are suggested to the Sarah J. Sager Philanthropic Fund at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, Ohio 44122.