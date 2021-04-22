Sandra Baden (nee Shaw), age 83, of Pepper Pike, passed away on April 21, 2021. Sandra was born June 14, 1937 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of Joseph Baden; devoted mother of Steven (Stephanie) Baden, Robert Baden of Washington, D.C., Amy Baden (Eva Fried) of Columbus, David Baden of New York City and Hilarie (Dave) DeWolf; loving grandmother of Aaron, Jarrod, Isabella (Steven) and Aliza Baden, Jehdeiah Maitland, Keevyn Baden, Stella, Scarlett, Georgia and Zeke Fried, Hannah and Ryan DeWolf; sister of Beverly Zuckerman of Arizona.
Private services with burial at Mount Sinai Cemetery. Private shiva will follow interment.
Contributions in Memory of Sandra should be made to the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.