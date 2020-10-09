Bernard Bader, beloved husband of Toby (nee Presser). Loving father of Michelle (Steve) Feinberg and Randi (Meir) Mashmoor. Loving brother of Sandi (Jerry) Katz. Cherished grandfather of Brett and Jason Feinberg, and Ron and Melanie Mashmoor.
Services will be Oct. 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends after the service until 4 p.m. at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Feinberg, 6120 Concord Court in Solon. Visiting hours for the remainder of the week are 3 to 5 p.m. at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Meir Mashmoor, 23813 E. Baintree Road in Beachwood.
Masks and social distancing is required. Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park, Bikur Cholim or charity of choice.