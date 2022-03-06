Toby Bader, age 82, of Solon, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Toby was born Oct. 11, 1939.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard Bader; devoted mother of Michelle (Stephen) Feinberg and Randi (Meir) Mashmoor; loving grandmother of Brett (fiancee, Stephanie Slania), Jason Feinberg, Ron (Dalia) Mashmoor and Melanie Mashmoor; dear sister of Ronald Presser, Jackie Presser and Marvin Presser (all deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. March 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1 p.m. March 7. please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1646596185170925.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will observe shiva following burial until 8 p.m. March 7, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 at the Feinberg residence, 6120 Concord Ct. in Solon.
The family then will observe shiva from noon to 4:30 and 6 to 9 p.m. March 9 and March 10, from 9 a.m. to noon March 11, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. March 12 and from 9 a.m. to noon March 13 at the Mashmoor residence, 23813 E. Baintree Road in Beachwood.
Donations in memory of Toby are suggested to Menorah Park (menorahpark.org) or to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland (bikurcholimcleveland.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Bader family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.