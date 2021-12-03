Martin A. Baff, 94. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte S. Baff (nee Loveman). Loving father of Lori (Edward Wittenberg) Baff, Caren (Steven) Jobe and David (Jessica) Baff. Devoted grandfather of Isabella and Ian. Dear brother of the late Beverly Quint.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation following the services.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Parkinson’s Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131) or Avow Hospice (1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105).
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 by going to bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, select the obituary of Martin A. Baff, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.