Dorothy Bailys passed away peacefully in her home in West Hills, Calif., at age 99, on April 26, 2022, surrounded by her three loving daughters.
Dorothy was born on May 5, 1922, in Chicago, the daughter of Russian immigrants, Benjamin Miller and Sadie Teitelbaum. She was the youngest of her three siblings, Mike Miller, Sally Siegel and Alice Goldin. The family moved to Cleveland when Dorothy was 11 to start a new business, the Nu-Enamel Paint stores.
Dorothy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1938 at the young age of 16. In 1939, she entered Cleveland College and, the next year, enrolled at Flora Stone Mather College, a part of Western Reserve University. Dorothy left school in 1941 at the start of World War II to become an assistant chief clerk of Selective Service Draft Board No. 33. It was there that she met the love of her life, Sydney. Sydney was drafted and shipped to England in 1942 as part of the 8th Air Force and returned in 1945. They were married on Sept. 2, 1945, and had 54 beautiful years together before Sydney’s passing in 1999. Sydney was a florist with Segelin’s Flowers and always showered Dorothy with beautiful flowers and plants, which developed Dorothy’s lifelong love of flowers.
In 1949, Dorothy and Sydney bought their first home in South Euclid, where they lovingly raised their three daughters, Bethanne Lopaka Small, Nancy Newman and Robin Bailys. Dorothy was also a second mom to her daughter Nancy’s childhood sweetheart and future husband, Joel Newman. In 1979, they left their home of 30 years to move to California and start a new chapter in their lives with their children and grandchildren.
Dorothy loved learning shorthand and typing in high school and found those skills very useful in her future employment. Working in schools always appealed to her, as she loved being in the atmosphere of children. Before her move to California, Dorothy was secretary to the principal of Adrian Elementary School, followed by a position in the vocational education department of Brush High School.
Upon moving, Dorothy began working at the Pierce College business office in Woodland Hills, Calif., where she enjoyed helping the students register for their classes until she retired 12 years later.
After her retirement, Dorothy became a devoted caregiver to her husband, Sydney, until his passing. Dorothy then filled her life with many activities that she enjoyed. She took four classes at Pierce College and was popular in the classroom, as she always loaned out pens and pencils. Dorothy’s husband had volunteered at an elementary school for 10 years and Dorothy carried on his volunteer work at that school for another seven years.
Dorothy was extremely creative throughout her life and truly became an artist in her later years, although she never thought of herself as one. As a child, she did intricate embroidery, and went on to embroider beautiful pictures and baby T-shirts for her grandchildren, as well as creating some unique enameled pieces. She had a love of miniatures, and decorated a doll house she designed with all her needlework that was featured in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in the mid-1970s. At the age of 82, she took a few watercolor classes, which led to her passion for painting. Dorothy began painting personalized birthday cards and other greeting cards, and became known for capturing the essence of whomever she was sending it to. Everyone looked forward to getting a personal, unique card from Dorothy. And she made them extra special by painting part of the card design on the back with her signature. She also painted beautiful florals and landscapes and custom place cards for her grandchildren’s weddings. Until the age of 98, Dorothy continued to create her beautiful artwork.
Dorothy was blessed with three grandchildren, Aimee Aiken, Burton Newman and Arianne Langsam, as well as three great-grandchildren – Elliana, Shoshana and Juliette. Her family was her whole world and she lived to hear about everything that they were doing.
Dorothy was a devoted and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will dearly miss her love, humor, creativity, and enthusiasm for food and all of the little things in life. We know she is with Sydney and her loved ones and she will be forever in our hearts.
A graveside service was held May 1 at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills, Calif.