Susanne F. ”Sue” Bailys (nee Rein), beloved wife of Robert M. Alfred and the late Richard S. Bailys. Loving mother of David (Gayle), Freddy (Allison) and Gregory Bailys.
Devoted grandmother of Jeremy (Lindsey), Richard, Nicole and Kendall Bailys. Great-grandmother of Eden. Loving family member to Amy Alfred and Larry Herschman, and their children Victoria, Sarah and Zachary, and Kate and Adam Lauzar and their children, Rachel and Jacob. Dear sister of William Rein. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends. Her family were here friends and her friends became part of her family.
Family graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. Zoom attendance at bit.ly/34tMxtj.
Friends who wish to contribute to the Richard S. Bailys Multiple Sclerosis Research Endowment Fund c/o the Cleveland Clinic or the American Cancer Society.