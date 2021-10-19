Paula J. Baker (nee Heiser) beloved wife of Bill Baker. Loving mother of Tammy Shaper and Jonathan (Danielle) Shaper. Devoted grandmother of Danika and Anabella. Dear sister of Donna (Joel) Wallenstein.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the residence of Shana and Jason Wallenstein, 23581 Halburton Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (komen.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.