Richard “Dick” Bandler, Ph.D., 79, an emeritus professor of neuro anatomy at the University of Sydney, Australia, passed away ironically from brain cancer on Dec. 26, 2022.
Richard was a 1961 graduate of Shaker Heights High School, a 1965 graduate of Miami University and received his Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University in neuroscience in 1969. He also was a post-doctoral fellow at Yale University. After completing his fellowship at Yale, he accepted a professorship at the University of Sydney Medical School, Australia where he became a chaired professor of neuro anatomy (retired 2008).
In addition to teaching in Australia, he was also a lecturer at UCLA, the University of Strasbourg (France) and the Sorbonne (Paris). During his time teaching at the University of Sydney, he authored over 150 widely-cited scientific research articles, and was considered a prominent international academic researcher and neuroscientist.
Richard lived a full life and enjoyed many aspects of international living during his teaching sabbaticals from the University of Sydney. He was (from a great distance) an avid Cleveland Guardians fan, following the team via streaming. After retirement, Richard became a gentleman farmer, gourmet cook and a champion orchid grower.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nell, and his sister, Barbara (Marc) Bloch of Chagrin Falls. His daughters, Jen (Cary) Klein of Kangaroo Island, Australia; Kate (Todd) Ritter of Portland, Ore.; Sarah (Brendon) Fox of Wanaka, New Zealand; Luisa Bandler of Sydney, Australia; and Miranda Bandler of Harrison, N.J. Loving grandfather of Anna and Laura Klein, Arlo, Nate and Jesse Ritter, and Vale and Tane Fox.
Those who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or a cause of their choice.