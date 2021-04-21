Theresa L. Bandler, 100, passed away on March 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was born on March 8, 1921, in Waukegan, Ill., to Elsa (nee Sussman) and Julius Lamm. Lovingly known as “Terry” to her family and friends, and “GG” to her great-grandchildren.
Terry graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and worked in sales in several Cleveland area jewelry stores. She enjoyed volunteer work with ORT, and had been an active sisterhood member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Cleveland and Temple Beth El in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Terry loved to entertain with beautiful dinner parties. She also enjoyed mahjong, travel, cruises and maintained a close circle of friends wherever she lived. After retiring to Florida, Terry took up water color painting and became an avid bridge player.
Terry Bandler was married to Richard J. Bandler (deceased) for 57 years, and is survived by her two children: Richard (Nell) Bandler of Sydney, Australia, and Barbara (Marc) Bloch of Chagrin Falls. Beloved grandmother of Stephen (Kara) Bloch of Salt Lake City, Jen (Cary) Klein of Penneshaw, Australia, Kate (Todd) Ritter of Portland, Ore., Sarah (Brendon) Fox of Wanaka, New Zealand, Robin Bloch of Salt Lake City, Luisa Bandler of Sydney, Australia, and Miranda Bandler of Harrison, N.J. Loving great-grandmother of Joshua, Eli and Elsa Bloch, Anna and Laura Klein, Arlo, Nate and Jesse Ritter, and Vale and Tane Fox.
Contributions in memory of Terry can be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 (EmpathHealth.org).