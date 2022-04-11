Malvin E. Bank (1930-2022), age 91, of Chagrin Falls. Loving husband of Lea P. Bank for 64 devoted years. Sister to Doris (deceased), father to four boys who made him very proud, Jonathan of New York City, Douglas of Chicago, Steven of Los Angeles and Randy who died in 2020. Father-in-law to Katie, Susan, Julie and Ruth; grandfather to nine thriving grandchildren, Julia, Michelle, Reuben, Justin, Asher, Hannah, Simon, Theo and Delilah.
Mal had a remarkable career of accomplishment, service and philanthropy. His legal practice centered on federal income and estate tax matters, as well as foundations and tax-exempt organizations, where he was a recognized giant. He served as a representative for the Council on Foundations in negotiations with the U.S. Treasury Department and Congress over rules and regulations related to charities.
Mal served as general counsel for the Cleveland Foundation from 1967 to 2003, an honor that used to rotate every five years until Mal began to serve. He has been a trustee for more than 30 charitable and educational institutions, and a direct or for more than 50 for-profit businesses. His work behind the scenes has been vital to a wide variety of important community projects, including the development of Lexington Village in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood and the establishment of Playhouse Square and the WCLV Foundation.
Mal was accepted at Yale Law School twice, once before serving in Korea and again after, although he was surprised that he was required to compete against a second pool of applicants. He was an officer in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he earned the Bronze Star and a Presidential Unit Citation. At Yale, Mal served as an editor of the Yale Law Journal.
He was the first Jewish lawyer hired by the Cleveland firm Thompson Hine & Flory, the only firm where he ever worked, despite numerous other opportunities, evidence of the importance that loyalty played in his life. After fifty years, the firm honored Mal by creating the Malvin E. Bank Award for Exemplary Client Service, presented to the lawyer who demonstrates the highest commitment to providing extraordinary service, a standard that Mal set and maintained during his entire career.
Growing up poor and suffering the indignities and abuse that came from being a Jewish boy in a German neighborhood in the 1930’s impacted Mal his whole life and helped inspire Mal and Lea to provide significant funding for the Jewish Studies program at Penn State, where the two first met and fell in love. Mal’s love for his bride was legendary. He considered their marriage the smartest thing he ever did, and everyone who ever met him knows t hat. Although he never failed to mention it, that was never necessary as it was obvious to all.
Although Mal and Lea never quite broke the habit of frugality established in their early years, when they budgeted $10-a-week for meals, they did establish themselves as a philanthropic force in the Greater Cleveland community and beyond, contributing to dozens of charitable organizations, as well as to the Cleveland Clinic, Yale Law School and Case Western Reserve University, where Mal was a trustee for many years.
Mal was fond of sharing simple advice he got from his mother, “Always do the right thing.” He tried diligently to live by that motto. Treat people well and address them by name. Avoid sarcasm and jokes at another’s expense. Never over-bill a client. Mal touched innumerable people over his long life, making a meaningful impact that will not soon be forgotten.
For anyone wishing to honor Mal’s legacy, contributions can be made to the Mal and Lea Bank Charitable Fund at the Cleveland Foundation. Checks can be sent to the Cleveland Foundation at our P.O. Box #77051, Cleveland, OH 44194-0015, naming the fund.
