Manuel Barenholtz, beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Kane). Loving father of Devorah Barenholtz, Brett (Rachel) Barenholtz and Hedva (Don) Levy, and Barrie (Rob) Rosencrans and Bradley Dwork. Devoted grandfather of Sydney and Jeremy Barenholtz, Noah and Jonah Levy, and Reed, Rob and Ryan Rosencrans. Born July 11, 1934, Manuel died March 10, 2023.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. March 12 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive at the Walden Clubhouse in Aurora from 4 to 6 p.m March 12 and 4 to 6 p.m. March 13.
Friends who wish may contribute to the None Too Fragile Theater by visiting none-too-fragile.square.site.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Manuel Barenholtz, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.