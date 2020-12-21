Judith F. Barmen (nee Tuber), dearly beloved wife of Jack Barmen; devoted mother of Joyce Barmen (Rodney Saxe) and the late Jeffrey Barmen; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Richard) King; loving great-grandmother of Elinora Rose King.
Judy “Lovey” Barmen was a woman like no other. She spent her entire life as a loving, supportive caregiver to her entire family, unselfishly putting others needs before her own, giving strength, encouragement and unconditional love. Her absence leaves our hearts forever aching.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and recently great-grandmother. A friend to all with the warmest heart. Nana, we will look for you as an owl in the trees watching over us.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19. To view a livestream of the service, visit bitly.com/largechapel.
Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.