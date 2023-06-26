To have known Gary Edward Barnett, M.D., was to have known a good man.
During his time on earth from June 16, 1940, to June 23, 2023, Gary touched countless lives.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a dedicated physician, Gary was the epitome of kindness, generosity and resilience. Helping others came naturally to him, as did his marvelous sense of humor, ability to engage in lively conversation, and his commitment to the fact that everything tastes better with grilled onions.
Genuine and humble, it was important to Gary that all people be treated with dignity and respect.
He enjoyed science fiction and delighted in learning about watches and cars, as well as listening to classical music. Gary regularly watched the Food Network and had the thrill of seeing his own contest-winning sandwich featured on one of the station’s shows. Viewing Hallmark Channel movies was another of Gary’s favorite pastimes, as was eating steak, preferably well-done, and wearing a jacket and tie for all occasions.
Born in Cleveland to the late Jeanne (nee Weissman) and Ed Barnett, Gary was a caring son and brother who, from a young age, set his sights on becoming a doctor. With his characteristic determination and motivation, Gary thrived academically. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1958 (where he was inducted into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in 2006) and Oberlin College in 1962, Gary fulfilled his dream of becoming a physician when he graduated from Albany Medical College in 1970.
It was during a weeklong break from his studies at Albany Medical College in the fall of 1968 that Gary returned to Cleveland and met his soulmate, Elaine (nee Smilack) Barnett, on a blind date. After five consecutive days of dating, Gary knew that Elaine was “The One.” Upon returning to Albany, he proposed to her over the phone and she accepted, launching a love story and beautiful marriage spanning over 54 years.
Gary and Elaine were partners in every sense and completed each other in every way.
Gary was also the best father to his son, Dan, and daughter, Jill. He relished being a dad and was present in every aspect of his children’s lives. When Dan and Jill were growing up, he attended every school play, talent show, birthday party and graduation. And when his children became adults, he remained every bit as involved in their lives. To Dan and Jill, Gary was not only their father, but also their friend, confidant and mentor. And to his grandson, Adam, Gary was “Grandpa Gary,” a role that brought Gary great joy.
Gary loved his family, just as they will always love him.
Professionally, Gary had a long and meaningful career as a physician, making lifesaving diagnoses for thousands of individuals. Following his residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the Cleveland Clinic, Gary worked as a pathologist at Davidson Laboratory and Grant Hospital. Subsequently, Gary became the medical director of LabNet of Ohio, Inc., the associate medical director of Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc., and the medical director of Roche Biomedical Laboratories, Inc. Gary ultimately joined the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University Medical Center.
Among the many positions he held at The Ohio State University Medical Center, Gary served as the medical director of clinical laboratory outreach services and as a clinical associate professor in the Department of Pathology.
Gary is survived by the love of his life, his wife Elaine; his loving children, Dan and Jill Barnett; his precious grandson, Adam Barnett; his dear sister, Diane Stone; his wonderful sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and David Schwartz, their extended families, and many cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Gary was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cyril and Howard Smilack, as well as his cousin, Sanford Gross, and brother-in-law, Bernard Stone, who were like brothers to him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 27 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main Street in Columbus. Burial to follow at the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed immediately after interment until 3 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Road in New Albany.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to the charity or cause of your choice.
We will carry Gary in our hearts forever.
