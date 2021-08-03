Lindy M. Barnett (nee Morgan), beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Todd (Emily) Barnett, Brandon (Natalie) Barnett and the late Andrew Barnett. Devoted grandmother of Lilly, Annie, Ceci, Andrew and Liam. Cherished daughter of Jerome and Elaine Morgan and the late Virginia (nee Satin). Dear sister of Robert Morgan and the late Scott Morgan. Adored aunt.
Services will be held Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (Masks are required). Family and friends who are not able to view the service may go to bkbmc.com on Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m., scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Lindy Barnett, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends at the residence 2860 Drummond Rd. Shaker Heights, OH. Friday following services until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 2-5 p.m. (Masks and fully vaccinated people only).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Lindy M. Barnett Fund c/o University Hospitals, Institutional Relations and Development, P.O. Box 94554 Cleveland, OH. 44101-4554 or the Lindy M. Barnett Fund c/o University of Pittsburgh (UPMC) Scleroderma Center, 200 Lothrop Street, South BST; Room S726 Pittsburgh, PA 15213.