Ferne Barr (nee Mishkind), beloved and devoted wife of Norman. Loving mother of Ross (Jodi) Barr and the late Eric Barr. Cherished grandmother of Elijah, Lana and Sadie. Cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Cecile Mishkind. Dedicated sister of Joni (Bill) Skeegan and Howard (Jane) Mishkind, and adored sister-in-law of Roz Schatz, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2021, following a brave fight against cancer.
She was the Valentine of her husband, Norman, for almost 50 years, and had many passions, including traveling the world with him, decorating their homes together, playing mahjong and canasta, and being with their grandchildren. Ferne was always fun – the life of any party.
Private family services will at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Due to COVID, unfortunately there will be no in-person visitation. The Barrs expect to announce a virtual shiva call to friends and family soon.
In lieu of gifts or food, the Barrs would appreciate donations in memory of Ferne to the Eric J. Barr Mitzvah Fund by clicking the donate button at teecleve.org.