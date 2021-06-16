Norman Barr, beloved and devoted husband of the late Ferne; loving father of Ross (Jodi) Barr and the late Eric Barr; cherished grandfather of Elijah, Lana and Sadie; son of the late Hyman and Ruth Barr; dedicated brother of Roz Schatz; and adored brother-in-law of Joni (Bill) Skeegan and Howard (Jane) Mishkind, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, following a brave fight against new onset refractory status epilepticus (NORSE).
Norman had a zest for life, loved people, was incredibly generous and welcoming to anyone he met, and was “the mayor” of any community of which he was a part. He loved his Yiddish class, playing pickle ball, traveling the world with Ferne, and going out for Dunkin and kibbutzing with his many friends.
In-person memorial services open to all friends and family will be at 10 a.m. June 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Masks will be required in chapel. To view the service livestream, visit bkbmc.com, search “Norman Barr,” select his obituary and select “Join Livestream.” Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. A reception to receive friends and family - everyone is invited - will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. June 18 at Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.
On June 19, we will have a Zoom virtual shiva at around sundown. To obtain the shiva Zoom link, please send an email to normbarrshiva@gmail.com. We will send the Zoom link and confirm the exact time to you via the same email.
In lieu of gifts or food, the Barrs would appreciate donations in memory of Norman to the Eric J. Barr Mitzvah Fund by clicking the Donate button at teecleve.org.