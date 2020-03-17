Judy A. Barrish (nee Pitrone), 61, was born Aug. 13, 1958, and passed away March 16, 2020.
Beloved wife of Robert Barrish; devoted mother of Steve (Carly Habenschuss) Barrish and Brian (Shiann Kinney) Barrish; loving grandmother of Ethan Barrish, Sage Barrish, Kilian Barrish and Rudy Barrish; dear sister of Shirley (Thomas) Smayda, Donald (Robin) Pitrone, Paul (Kelly) Pitrone and Bobby Pitrone (deceased).
Graveside funeral services will he held at 1 p.m. March 19 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Barrish family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, (800) 448-2210.